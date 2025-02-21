abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration And Preliminary Results Of Cash Tender Offer

abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American:AEF), a non-diversified closed-end fund, announces today the preliminary results of its cash tender for up to 10,150,355 shares, representing approximately 20% of the Fund's outstanding shares. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on February 20, 2025.

Based on current information, approximately 36,731,570 shares of common stock or 72.4% of the Fund's outstanding stock were tendered through the expiration date. This number is subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the number of shares that will be purchased by the Fund will be pro-rated based on the number of shares properly tendered by each shareholder. No more than a total of 10,150,355properly tendered shares will be accepted for payment at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV") as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE American on February 21, 2025. The final number of shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date.

The Fund's daily NYSE American closing price and NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at www.abrdnaef.com or by calling the Fund's Investor Services at 1-800-522-5465.

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the NAV of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

abrdnaef.com

1-800-522-5465

Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

