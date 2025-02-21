WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX), a healthcare technology and pharmaceutical logistics company, Friday priced its initial public offering or 888,889 ordinary shares at at $4.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on February 24.The company expects to use the net proceeds to support general corporate needs, such as working capital, marketing, and capital investments. The Offering aims to boost Wellgistics' capital, financial flexibility, and market visibility while establishing a public market for its stock.The Company expects to raise $4.0 million from the Offering before deducting underwriting fees and other expenses.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX