Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Named Among the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE for 2025

Commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and people-first culture solidify TCS' leadership in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540)(NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been included in Fortune® Magazine's 2025 list of the World's Most Admired CompaniesTM. This recognition underscores TCS' ability to deliver long-term value through client-focused innovation, foster a strong, people-first culture, and advance its AI and next-generation capabilities.

Widely regarded as a benchmark for corporate reputation, the Fortune® World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list is based on a comprehensive survey of more than 3,300 top executives and directors from eligible companies, as well as financial analysts, who evaluated 650 companies across industries. For over two decades, Fortune has partnered with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, to compile the annual ranking. Organizations are assessed on key attributes such as innovation, effectiveness in conducting business globally, ability to attract, develop and retain talent, and responsibility to the community and environment.

Alyson Shontell, Fortune Editor in Chief, said, "Fortune is proud to recognize all the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list. Their ability to consistently earn this recognition is truly impressive and a testament to their high standards, resilience, and vision in a challenging global business environment."

A key factor behind this success is the TCS Pace innovation ecosystem, which uses TCS' unique methodologies, global insights, research, intellectual property, and its Co-Innovation NetworkTM(COIN), which brings together clients, partners, startups, and academia to co-develop next-generation solutions. The recent expansion of TCS Pace Port centers in London, Paris, and Stockholm; taking the total number of facilities to 12; further strengthens this collaborative approach, accelerating breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and emerging technologies.

Amit Bajaj, President, North America, TCS, said, "This recognition underscores TCS' commitment to innovation and client-centricity, ability to attract and retain top talent, and proven track record of enabling high-value business transformation for our customers. As businesses face constant disruption, we empower them to become perpetually adaptive enterprises, helping them harness technology to drive long-term growth and resilience."

Beyond digital innovation, TCS is driving sustainability through initiatives such as digital twin technology, which helps reduce carbon emissions in industrial and commercial operations. Its collaboration with Rolls-Royce in developing the world's first hydrogen-powered aircraft engine reinforces its commitment to building a more sustainable future.

In an era marked by rapid technological shifts, supply chain disruptions, evolving consumer expectations, businesses must continuously innovate and adapt to stay ahead. TCS partners with leading enterprises to navigate these complexities, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, automation, and advanced computing to drive growth and resilience. Its recognition on Fortune's list, alongside many of its clients, underscores its role as a strategic enabler of business transformation.

TCS' recognition also highlights its commitment to a people-first approach. This year, TCS achieved a significant milestone by receiving its first-ever Enterprise-Wide Top Employer Certification from the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on excellence in people practices. This prestigious honor is awarded to a select few organizations that demonstrate consistent excellence in workplace practices across all key regions. Additionally, TCS was named a Global Top Employer for 2025, marking a decade of receiving this distinction. This strong foundation enables TCS to attract and retain top talent while ensuring that its workforce remains a key driver of innovation and business success. The organization places a strong emphasis on employee satisfaction and is committed to building an AI-ready workforce through skilling initiatives.

TCS' leadership in IT services has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and market rankings. Earlier this year, the organization's brand value surpassed $20 billion, making it only the second global IT services company to achieve this milestone, according to Brand Finance's 2025 IT Services Rankings.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 607,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communication & India Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999 Email: kimberly.solomon@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 6778 9098 Asia Pacific Email: y.tham@tcs.com | Phone: +65 9270 4560 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com | Phone: +61 422 989 682 Canada Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com | Phone: +1 416-999-2140 Europe Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com | Phone: +46 70 3178024 Middle East & Africa Email: pragya.priyadarshini@tcs.com | Phone: +971 528656700 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: alma.leal@tcs.com | Phone: +521 55 2095 6098 UK Email: t.doherty@tcs.com | Phone: +44(0)7759396160 USA Email: james.sciales@tcs.com | Phone: +1 917 981 7651

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire