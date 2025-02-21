Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (OTC Pink: FGLDF) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor A. French, a distinguished Newfoundland-based geologist to oversee and lead the Company's Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Central Newfoundland.

About Victor A. French

Mr. French, hailing from Bay Roberts, NL, holds both B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in Newfoundland and Labrador, a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada, and a life member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. With over 50 years of experience, Mr. French has held senior managerial roles in open-pit mining operations and has served as an exploration consultant with a focus on gold and silver exploration.

In addition to his extensive industry experience, Mr. French has been an active contributor to the geological community. He serves as the 2nd Vice President and Director At Large for Newfoundland at the Newfoundland & Labrador Prospectors Association, reflecting his commitment to advancing geological sciences in the region.

Strengthening the Great Burnt Project

The Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project is a cornerstone of Falcon Gold's exploration efforts, known for its high-grade copper mineralization and significant exploration potential. Under Mr. French's leadership, the Company aims to enhance its geological modeling, optimize drilling strategies, and accelerate the project's development toward resource expansion.

CEO Karim Rayani, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Victor French to our team," said Karim Rayani, CEO of Falcon Gold. "His unparalleled expertise in Newfoundland's geology and his proven track record in mineral exploration will be invaluable as we advance the Great Burnt Project."

Next Steps

With Mr. French at the helm, Falcon Gold plans to resume drilling activities promptly, conduct comprehensive geological analyses, and continue its commitment to delivering timely and impactful results to stakeholders.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: the Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in the world-class copper cluster located in Antofagasta, Chile; the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; the Great Burnt Copper Project Central Newfoundland, and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, HSP Nickel-Copper property in northern Quebec and the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex respectively.

