SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Appoints Mr. Jimmy Gravel As New Director

Goodwin Copper Nickel Project - Critical Minerals

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jimmy Gravel as a new independent director to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Jimmy Gravel graduated from a sales and marketing business school 20 years ago. Over the past decade, he has acquired extensive geological expertise through fieldwork alongside leading geologists, focusing on the development of mining projects across Canada.

Currently, Mr. Gravel serves as the President and Founder of Florence Creek Inc., a promising new placer gold district located in the Yukon. He is also the Vice-President and Founder of 21Alpha Resources Inc., a successful exploration company operating in Nova Scotia. Moreover, he is the President and Founder of NBGold Inc., a private exploration firm collaborating with some of the largest publicly traded mining companies in New Brunswick.

Previously, Mr. Gravel held the position of President and CEO at Genius Properties, a company listed on the CSE. Under his leadership, the company successfully transitioned into Cerro De Pasco Resources through a strategic takeover, resulting in a current market capitalization exceeding $100,000,000.

Mr. Gravel remains a major shareholder in several publicly traded companies, having facilitated acquisitions and sales of mining properties throughout Canada.

Mr. Gravel commented: "I am thrilled to join the team at SLAM. The company has some of the best projects I have ever seen and operates in a very mining-friendly district. I'd like to congratulate Mike Taylor for putting all of this together-the future is very bright for SLAM."

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gravel to our team," said Mike Taylor, President and CEO of the Company. "SLAM will achieve great benefit from his wealth of experience and knowledge. We look forward to working with him."

Goodwin Copper Nickel Project: The Company has previously reported significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Goodwin copper nickel project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. Five holes were drilled on each of the Farquharson, Logan and Granges zones as summarized below.

Farquharson Copper Nickel Cobalt Zone: All 5 Farquharson holes intersected a consistent zone of mineralization with approximate dimensions 150 meters long by 50 meters thick by 100 meters deep. The highlight is the deepest intercept in GW24-03 with a 60.60 meter core interval grading 1.17% copper equivalent as shown on the Cross Section F1 below. The Farquharson zone is open to expand in all directions.

Figure 1 Cross Section F1 - Farquharson

Logan Copper Nickel Cobalt Zone: Five holes GW24-08, 09, 13, 14 and 15 were drilled to test the Logan zone. Holes, GW24-14 cut a new high grade zone with 12.14 meters grading 1.54% copper equivalent as shown on Cross Section L1 below. The 3 holes on this section indicate a progressive grade improvement at depth. Hole GW24-15 cut a similar core interval of 17.10 meters grading 1.22% copper equivalent as shown on Cross Section L2 in a 50 meter step-out. The high grade zone in GW24-15 is at the bottom of a 117.6 meter zone grading 0.54% copper equivalent.

Figure 2 Cross Sections L1 & L2 - Logan Zone

Granges Copper Nickel Cobalt Zone: Four of the 5 Granges zone drill holes intersected copper nickel mineralization. Highlights include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.14% copper equivalent in hole GW24-02.

Based on these significant drilling results, the Company expanded the Goodwin Project to 11,450 hectares covering a 25 kilometer stretch of aeromagnetic anomalies associated with gabbro bodies and potential copper nickel occurrences.

PDAC Investors Exchange: For more information about the Goodwin Copper Nickel Project and about Slam, visit Booth 3228 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

Canada's Atlantic Edge Session - PDAC: Mike Taylor will participate in this session with a presentation titled "The Goodwin Copper Nickel Project" at 10:55 AM on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Ballroom A of the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Toronto.

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Fredericton for multi-element analysis using their methods assay method AR-ICP. Samples that were over-limit (above 1%) for the ICP method were re-analyzed using method 8-AR.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a public resource company with a large portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The Company has reported significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Goodwin copper nickel project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick as summarized above.

Gold assays are pending on 117 core samples sawn from 2 holes drilled by Slam on its wholly owned Menneval gold project and submitted for fire assay to Actlabs. SLAM has previously discovered multiple gold veins on its wholly owned Menneval gold project. The Company reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022.

In 2023, the Company reported quartz float grading up to 39.2 g/t gold on its Jake Lee project in the vicinity of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on a 2.3 M ounce gold deposit in southern New Brunswick.

SLAM also owns the Mine Road copper zinc silver project where previous workers drilled a 9-meter core interval grading 14.51% zinc, 5.86% lead, 0.67% copper and 139.9 g/t silver on the Railroad volcanogenic massive sulphide zone. The Railroad zone is 7 kilometers east of the 20 million tonne former producing Heath Steele B Zone in the Bathurst Mining Camp.

The Company is a project generator and received significant cash and share payments over the last 12 months as follows; 534,000 shares and 333,000 warrants (exercisable at $0.01) issued by Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on March 01, 2024 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement and $25,000 cash plus 2,500,000 shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (LOD) pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding mineral resources and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960 mike@slamexploration.com

Eugene Beukman, CFO

Contact: 604-687-2038 ebeukman@pendergroup.ca

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire