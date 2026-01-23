SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Launches Airborne VTEM Survey - Geotech Flying Over Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt Project

Expanding Gold and Critical Elements in the Mineral-Rich Province of New Brunswick, Canada

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced a VTEM-Plus airborne electromagnetic survey over the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the mineral rich province of New Brunswick. The Company expects the VTEM survey to help identify potential ovoid-type copper-nickel-cobalt deposits associated with deep-seated magmatic chambers, as well as potential extensions of the Farqharson, Granges, Logan and Bruce copper-nickel-cobalt zones. The Company has selected Geotech Ltd, a global leader in airborne geophysical technology, to complete an 852 kilometer survey at an estimated cost of $275,000.

THE VTEM Survey is a follow-up to Slam's 25 hole diamond drilling campaign completed in 2024 and 2025. The proposed survey outline is shown in Figure 1:

Figure 1: Proposed Goodwin VTEM Survey Area

Final assays have been received from the 2025 drilling campaign, following the 2024 campaign results previously reported. Highlights from the 2024 program included 15 holes, with results including a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% copper equivalent ("Cu-Eq") over 31.20 meters in hole GW24-02, as reported in a news release dated August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported, including up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The 2025 results are summarized in the following table:

Hole ID From m To m Length m Copper % Nickel % Cobalt % Recovered* Cu-Eq% GW2516 10.63 11.15 0.52 1.90 1.36 0.12 4.30 GW2516 72.00 73.00 1.00 1.44 0.30 0.02 2.04 GW2516 77.50 80.68 3.18 0.39 0.81 0.05 1.70 GW2516 69.50 80.68 11.18 0.45 0.36 0.03 1.16 GW2516 124.50 129.00 4.50 0.97 0.96 0.07 2.65 GW2517 98.00 146.00 48.00 0.44 0.37 0.04 2.52 GW2517 160.40 165.50 5.10 0.51 0.17 0.02 1.15 GW2518 46.75 62.50 15.75 0.56 0.10 0.01 1.01 GW2518 103.90 117.40 13.50 0.50 0.11 0.01 0.73 GW2519 76.10 150.90 74.80 0.37 0.38 0.05 0.67 GW2520 85.70 160.60 74.90 0.35 0.24 0.03 0.63 GW2521 55.50 101.50 46.00 0.30 0.23 0.03 1.08 GW2522 199.90 200.30 0.40 0.35 0.07 0.01 1.14 GW2523 62.00 67.00 5.00 0.48 0.51 0.05 1.00 GW2524 173.40 267.50 94.10 0.21 0.23 0.02 0.61 GW2525 184.25 186.35 2.10 0.18 0.25 0.03 0.56

*The recovered Cu-Eq grades are based upon data from Daily Metal Price and are based upon an assumed recovery rate of 90%.

The Company completed 10 holes for a total of 2944 meters of diamond drilling in 2025. The coordinates and other collar data are summarized in the following table.

Hole_ID E_UTM N_UTM Elev Az Dip Core Size Length_m GW2415 697230 5239320 407 60 -50 NQ 341 GW2516 697208 5238922 447 115 -70 NQ 308 GW2517 698053 5238576 490 45 -70 NQ 452 GW2518 698036 5238616 483 42 -70 NQ 170 GW2519 698094 5238571 501 44 -65 NQ 191 GW2520 698125 5238543 495 44 -65 NQ 188 GW2521 698171 5238542 495 44 -65 NQ 152 GW2522 698011 5238503 517 43 -65 NQ 455 GW2523 698333 5238556 503 220 -50 NQ 104 GW2524 698364 5238591 507 220 -50 NQ 314 GW2525 698396 5238563 508 220 -50 NQ 269

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Fredericton. Actlabs completed multi-element analysis using assay method UT7. Samples returning over-limit results (greater than 1%) for the UT7 are re-analyzed using method 8-AR. Blanks and standards are included in each sample series.

Options Granted:

SLAM's board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire a total of 3,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are exercisable for a three-year term and expire on January 23, 2029.

Jake Lee Project Update

Assays are pending on 700 soil samples collected from the vicinity of the No. 1 gold vein on SLAM's wholly-owned Jake Lee claims. Three channel samples from the No. 1 vein assayed 31.3 g/t gold, 12.3 g/t gold and 40.5 g/t gold along with 63.30 g/t silver, 23.2 g/t silver and 25.1 g/t silver respectively as reported by news release January 14, 2026.

The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. Clarence Stream is host to a 12.4M tonne indicated resource of 922,000 ounces at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 16.1m tonnes with 1,334,000 ounces at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: "Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022").

Historic Menneval Results

SLAM previously reported gold bearing core intervals from the Maisie vein, including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m, in news releases dated December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022. The Company also reported a core interval grading 3,955 g/t (127oz) gold over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein. The Menneval soil geochemical survey shows a number of gold anomalies over an area measuring approximately 3,000 meters by 2,500 meters.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. This portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company drilled 10 holes in the 2025 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. This followed significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2026. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) in 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. Also in 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.Join our company newsletter by clicking SXL-News to receive timely company updates and press releases relating to SLAM Exploration.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

