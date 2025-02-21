Keysight (NYSE: KEYS):
|What:
At Mobile World Congress 2025, Keysight will showcase how to empower the wireless future, with artificial intelligence (AI) and secure devices and networks to achieve breakthroughs in 5G-advanced and 6G research. Keysight pioneers innovation with connected intelligence by pushing the boundaries with an end-to-end wireless portfolio that enables advanced use cases, reduces risk, and speeds time to market.
When:
March 3-6, 2025
Where:
Hall 5, Keysight booth #5F41
Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Info:
Keysight at Mobile World Congress 2025
Keysight will present the following demonstrations:
Artificial Intelligence
- AI-RAN Orchestration: This demo will highlight the potential of AI-RAN orchestration to transform traditional RAN systems into intelligent, adaptive networks that meet the evolving needs of modern telecommunications. Keysight's Open RAN Architect (KORA) solutions not only enable users to validate AI and RAN coexistence but also provide a comprehensive framework for benchmarking performance and gaining insights into energy consumption across various O-RAN traffic models and AI ML service usage profiles.
- AI-Powered Device Test: This demo will feature the Atlas Test Management Center, a new automation platform for all device acceptance testing. This platform leverages AI to optimize execution time and delegate preparation tasks. Additionally, it uses AI ML-driven data insights to predict and manage trade-offs under time constraints.
- AI/ML Channel Estimation: This demo will present a novel receiver with an ML-based channel estimator for the uplink data channel. This approach significantly enhances throughput performance, increases system capacity, and reduces RU power consumption. By leveraging AI, it processes wireless channel data across joint frequency-temporal-spatial domains, applying AI in real-world test scenarios created with Keysight's Channel Studio solution.
6G
- 6G Simulation to Emulation: The advancement of new wireless technologies demands innovative design tools capable of accurately simulating RF propagation environments. Keysight will introduce its new Channel Studio RaySim RF ray tracing solution, which swiftly and precisely creates site-specific RF propagation across FR1, FR2, and FR3 environments for digital twin simulations and real device testing with emulation using Keysight's Wireless Network Emulation Solutions.
- 6G AI Design Automation: Keysight will demo its new electronic design automation (EDA) software featuring 3D Circuit-EM-Thermal multi-physics co-design capability. The software offers high-performance automation with AI ML, robust RF, and millimeter-wave design validation.
- Digital Twins for 6G: This demo will feature a digital twin of a large-scale private network covering the city of Malaga, Spain. The network model is created by importing a diverse set of data sources including ray-tracing models, LIDAR, telco configurations, open-source data, laboratory measurements, and live telemetry. The digital twin is calibrated through live measurement and then used to gain insights into the current performance of the overall network and potential improvements that can be achieved from deploying new 6G candidate technologies.
- FR3 RFFE Characterization: Keysight will showcase the PNA-X Pro as a comprehensive system for FR3 RF Front End (RFFE) characterization. The PNA-X portfolio offers high-performance VNAs for EVM measurements on components, utilizing full vector spectrum analysis.
5G-Advanced
- Industrial 5G and NTN: Keysight will demonstrate how to optimize connectivity in industrial private 5G networks and how to measure live NTN network quality and coverage.
- 5G Interference Mitigation and MIMO Design from FR1 to FR3: These demos will showcase how to mitigate 5G interference in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) scenarios and evaluate and optimize MIMO designs from FR1 to FR3.
- 5G Field Issue Replication: Keysight will demonstrate how to automatically analyze and convert device field logs into lab test cases to recreate protocol signaling sequences or enable functional and performance testing under the same network conditions.
ORAN
- O-RAN and Core Testing: Keysight will showcase its solutions for Cloud-Native ORAN and Mobile Core, for optimizing Cloud RAN energy efficiency, validating 5G network security, and proving RIC readiness with large-scale performance testing.
Security
- Secure and Fast Network: Keysight will demonstrate how its security solutions can analyze device cybersecurity defense mechanisms, in both hardware and software, detect vulnerabilities, and run penetration tests and fuzzing attacks. Additionally, we'll showcase how user and application behaviors can be emulated across various network topologies to identify and resolve performance and security issues.
Wi-Fi
- Wi-Fi 7 Test and Analysis: Keysight will showcase a solution to benchmark the performance of Wi-Fi 7 Access Points (AP) in the 6 GHz band at 320 MHz bandwidth, emulating hundreds of high throughput OFDMA clients. Additionally, Keysight will demonstrate how to capture and analyze Wi-Fi 7 messages to enable detailed issue analysis, with correlation between the protocol and RF.
