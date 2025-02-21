Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (FSE: R96) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") for investor relations and communication services (the "Consulting Agreement"). The Consulting Agreement has an initial term of six months, commencing March 1, 2025, under which the Company will pay to Capital Analytica an aggregate of $120,000 payable in two installments and renewable at the Company's option for an additional 6 months at a rate of $20,000 per month, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the Consulting Agreement. The Company has granted Capital Analytica incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase 150,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at an exercise price of $1.00 per Share for a period of 2 years. The Options will be subject to standard investor relations vesting provisions and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Pursuant to the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Capital Analytica will provide ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services.

Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo-based company owned and operated by Jeff French who is arm's length to the Company and holds no securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company.

Additional Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

In addition to the 150,000 Options described above, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,145,625 Options, and 450,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") of the Company to certain officers, directors and employees pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

The Options are exercisable to acquire up to 1,145,625 Shares at an exercise price of $1.00 per Share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. All Options will vest immediately upon grant. Furthermore, the Company has agreed to extend the expiry date of 271,875 existing Options exercisable at a price of $1.20 per Share for one year from November 19, 2026, to November 19, 2027, subject to the acceptance by the TSXV.

All of the 450,000 RSUs vest 100% on the 18-month anniversary of the date of award. Upon vesting, each RSU represents the right to receive one Share in accordance with the Plan. Furthermore, the Company has agreed to extend the vesting date of all existing RSUs for an additional year to August 9, 2026

The grant of the Options and award of the RSUs is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch (GEM) polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

