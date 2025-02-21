Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Universal Registration Document for 2024 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on February 21, 2025.

It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following internet sites:

Gecina (www.gecina.fr), in the section Investors Publications and press releases Financial reports and universal registration documents;

- AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available free of charge to the public on request:

by mail: Gecina 16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France;

- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr;

- by telephone: 01 40 40 50 79.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial report for 2024;

- the 2024 integrated report

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors' reports;

- information on the statutory auditors' fees.

Financial agenda

04.17.2025: General Meeting

- 04.17.2025: Business at March 31, 2025, after market close

- 07.23.2025: 2025 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.16.2025: Business at September 30,2025, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all the expertise of real estate, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at December 31, 2024. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and over 9,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221151891/en/

Contacts:

Gecina

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Virginie STERLING

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations



Glenn DOMINGUES

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr