BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), a China-based insurance technology platform Friday nnounced that it has integrated DeepSeek AI into its Huize App, becoming the first in the insurance industry to embed AI-driven services deeply. This advancement enables real-time, AI-powered insurance consultations and personalized, data-driven recommendations, enhancing the digital experience for its expanding customer base.The company's AI-driven system enhances recommendation efficiency by 300% with a 91% accuracy rate in product matching. Unlike traditional services restricted by business hours, it offers instant, 24/7 assistance, ensuring continuous access to guidance. Users can also create a personalized virtual advisor that evolves with their needs, delivering a seamless, jargon-free insurance experience without sales pressure.Huize's AI-driven system is part of its 'AI+' strategy, expanding a suite of advanced AI tools. In 2023, the company launched its AI Marketing Assistant, now widely used by consultants and agents. In 2024, it introduced a large language model to support business growth. Internationally, its subsidiary Poni Insurtech is integrating similar technology into Vietnam-based Global Care, acquired in 2024.HUIZ is currently trading at $3.6 or 4.3478% higher on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.