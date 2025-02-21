Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.Ai Inc Announces Closing of Share Issuance to CEO Evan Gappelberg

Toggle3D.Ai Inc. (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) ("Toggle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the issuance of 2,566,666 common shares to its Chief Executive Officer, Evan Gappelberg, in consideration of outstanding indebtedness owing. The shares were issued at a deemed price of Cdn$0.06 per share and comprise part of Toggle's continued strategy to align the interests of its leadership with those of the shareholders, driving long-term value and growth for the Company.

The shares issued to Mr. Gappelberg are subject to a four-month holding period in accordance with applicable securities regulations, ending 21 June 2025. This closing marks an important step in the Company's ongoing efforts to incentivize and retain top leadership talent while reinforcing the shared commitment to driving the business forward.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Toggle3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg CEO/Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire