Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Completes Private Placement of Flow Through Shares for Proceeds of $1,499,999.76

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQB:APXCF) ("Apex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (see the Company's news release dated February 14, 2025) by issuing a total of 1,530,612 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.98 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $1,499,999.76 (the "Offering").

The FT Shares were issued as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec). The proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses"(as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)). In addition, subscribers residing in the province of Québec are also eligible for i) an additional deduction for CEE that qualifies as "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" incurred in Québec, within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Québec), and ii) for an additional deduction for certain surface mining CEE incurred in Québec that qualifies as "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and a day from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash fees of $89,999.99 to one qualified finder, Mine Equities Ltd.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Apex Critical Metals is publicly listed on the CSE, and its Common Shares currently trade under the symbol "APXC".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

