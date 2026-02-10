Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Mobilizes Second Drill Rig and Provides Phase I Update at the Rift Rare Earth Project in Nebraska, U.S.A.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to announce that its Phase I drill program is fully mobilized, with two drill rigs now active at the Company's 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project, located within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.

Drill hole RIFT26-002, collared approximately 100 metres ("m") south of historical hole NEC11-004 intersected carbonatite over an approximately 330 m interval starting at 178 m downhole and extending through the interpreted mineralized zone (see Fig 1 and Fig 3) This hole was designed to extend significant historically defined mineralization along strike to the south and better constrain the orientation and geometry of mineralization within the carbonatite body.

Drill hole RIFT26-001A has reached a depth of 110 m with a target depth of 600 m. Carbonatite has not yet been intersected but is anticipated imminently at approximately 175 m downhole.

Drill hole RIFT26-003 has now commenced, and additional pad preparation is currently underway to support further step-out drilling designed to test the extent of mineralization along strike to the north and south (see Fig 1 and Fig 3)

Core processing is also well underway, with the first batch of samples expected to be prioritized for submission within the coming weeks.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "With two drill rigs now active on site, Phase I drilling at Rift is well underway and represents an important step toward better defining the scale and continuity of mineralization within our Phase I priority target area at Rift. The program is designed to build on historical results, and we look forward to continuing to expand our understanding of the extent and continuity of the impressive historical mineralized intercepts as the season progresses."

Figure 1. 2026 Drill plan figure showing current drillholes and proposed drillpads.

Figure 2. Drill core from RIFT26-002 showing carbonatite interval from 322.1 to 327.4 m.

Figure 3. Northwest looking cross sectional view of RIFT26-001A, 002 and 003 with historical drillholes NEC11-004 and EC-93

The Phase I drill program at the Rift Rare Earth Project is designed to confirm and expand upon significant rare earth element (REE) mineralization identified by historical drilling, while systematically testing the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth. With two drill rigs now active on site, current drilling is focused on a high-priority area encompassing approximately 850 metres of north-south strike length within the southeastern portion of the Project. Drill targeting is guided by an integrated dataset that includes historical drilling, surface geochemistry, and geophysical surveys, all of which have been incorporated into a modern three-dimensional geological model. Phase I drilling is intended to materially advance the Company's understanding of REE mineralization and associated critical minerals within a large, prospective carbonatite system.

Management cautions that the interception of carbonatite is not necessarily indicative of mineralization. Assay results are required to confirm the presence, grade, and significance of any mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC) (OTCQX:APXCF) (FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company's planned Phase I drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company's Canadian and US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration, and statements regarding the ongoing drilling program to advance the Company's understanding of the REE mineralization and associated critical minerals on the Rift Rare Earth Project. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company's properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company's properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

