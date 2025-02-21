ARway Corporation: CEO Acquires Securities of Arway Corp

EVAN GAPPELBERG ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF ARWAY CORP.

Evan Gappelberg ("Acquiror") announces that he has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 3,786,363 common shares ("Subject Shares") of Arway Corp. (the "Company"), effective February 21, 2025 (the "Acquisition"). The Subject Shares were acquired in a private placement transaction (the "Private Placement").

The Acquirer acquired ownership and control of the Subject Shares representing approximately 10.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") as of February 21, 2025, representing a corresponding increase in the Acquirer's securityholding percentage in the Company.

Immediately before the Acquisition, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 2,753,932 Shares and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 8.3% of all issued and outstanding Shares (and approximately 10.9% assuming exercise of such convertible securities only). Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 6,540,295 Shares and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 17.6% of all issued and outstanding Shares (or 19.8% assuming exercise of such convertible securities only), as of February 21, 2025.

None of the Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and his joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting: Arway Corp., PO Box 64039, Toronto Rpo Royal Bank Plaza, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T6,

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Evan Gappelberg CEO/Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire