Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE:1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") regrets to report that an employee of the Company was fatally injured at the Company's Paca Silver Project in Bolivia on February 19, 2025.

A mine worker was involved in a fatal accident due to a catastrophic failure of a pressurized water tank while the worker was in close proximity. Appropriate government authorities and family were notified, and an investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the accident.

"We are saddened by this loss and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with our employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time." said John Lee, CEO of Silver Elephant. "The Company's top priority is to ensure the employee's family receives all the necessary assistance while we thoroughly investigate what led to this accident, reinforce safety protocols, and implement additional safeguards to prevent future incidents."

