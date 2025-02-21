Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in two conferences over the next month: the BMO Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Metals Conference and the Prospectors and Developers of Canada Conference (PDAC). The focus at both will be meeting with existing shareholders and new investors to talk about progress at Nuvau's Matagami Project in Québec.

"Nuvau is participating in these conferences to share our story with a broader audience," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to providing current and new investors with a deeper insight into the Matagami opportunity, including the exploration potential for base metals and gold on this large land package in the Northern Abitibi, as well as the rare opportunity to bring this property back into production in the near term. If you are attending either of these events, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with us or stop at our booth to speak with our team."

34th Annual BMO Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Metals Conference

Peter van Alphen, CEO, and Steve Filipovic, CFO, will attend the BMO Conference in Florida from February 23-26, 2025, to participate in one-on-one meetings with some of our existing investors as well as new potential investors.

PDAC 2025

The Nuvau team will be at Booth 2349 of the Investors Exchange on Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5. Nuvau again will use this event to meet with new and current investors to introduce the company and provide an update on current activities.



Peter van Alphen will be presenting at the Québec Day, hosted by the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 4 at 2:35 ET in room 206D in the North Building.

The Matagami Opportunity

The Matagami Mining Camp represents a compelling investment opportunity. Located in the northern Abitibi Greenstone belt in the province of Québec, the Matagami property is in the heart of a region that boasts a history of significant mineral endowment. The exploration potential of the Matagami property is substantial, with over 1,300 km² of highly prospective ground in a region renowned for its base and precious metal deposits.

In addition to the exploration potential, mineral resources have been identified on the property including three deposits collectively referred to as the Caber Complex. These resources represent a potential mine life of nearly 10 years as determined in the PEA prepared by Nuvau.

The property is also unique in the region as it includes extensive existing infrastructure including a permitted, 3,000 tonne per day, processing plant, and the permitted past-producing Bracemac McLeod Mine. This infrastructure will significantly reduce initial capital requirements if the Company reaches the point of restarting production.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Agreement. Forward-Looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241898

SOURCE: Nuvau Minerals Inc.