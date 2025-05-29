Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Nuvau Minerals's management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Nuvau Minerals

Nuvau Minerals Corp, a private Canadian metal exploration company, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Matagami Mining Camp in Quebec, a historic mining camp with 60 years of mining history and almost 60 million tonnes mined from 12 past mines. The acquisition comprises over 2,400 claims covering an area of over 1,250 square kilometers in the northern part of the Abitibi. The company will invest over $30 million in an aggressive 3-year exploration program focused on exploring critical minerals, mainly zinc and copper, with multiple highly prospective exploration targets across the property.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

