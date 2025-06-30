Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on June 26, 2025.

A total of 18,122,588 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented, in person or by proxy, at the Meeting, representing approximately 35.5% of the total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the Meeting.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved as follows:

Peter van Alphen, Ewan Downie, Fariah Mir, Christina McCarthy, Michael Vitton and Steven Bowles were each re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company have been authorized to fix their remuneration; and

the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan was re-approved by shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Omnibus Plan").

The Omnibus Plan was last adopted by shareholders of the Company on August 29, 2024. The Omnibus Plan is a fixed 10% plan and provides for the grant of options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. The aggregate maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Omnibus Plan is 5,109,999 Common Shares (less any Common Shares reserved for issuance under outstanding awards and under other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company). The Omnibus Plan has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, and further to the Company's commitment to growing its business within Quebec, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Quebec based Steven Bowles as Chair of the board of the directors of the Company effective as of June 27, 2025. Steven Bowles has extensive experience in the Mining & Metals sector, encompassing private equity, private credit, M&A, and projects/operations management. He currently serves as Managing Director at Nebari Partners. Prior to this role, he held the position of Senior Director of investment in natural resources and energy within Investment Quebec's private equity group.

For more details regarding the matters presented at the Meeting, please refer to the management information circular dated May 26, 2025, which is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.nuvauminerals.com.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com.

For further information please contact:

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Company's ability to complete the earn-in to acquire the Matagami Property; the Matagami Property holding multiple mineral deposits; and the significance of existing infrastructure at the Matagami Property.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257278

SOURCE: Nuvau Minerals Inc.