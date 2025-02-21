eXoZymes and MDB Capital Announce Leadership Transition at eXoZymes Inc.

Monrovia, CA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ: EXOZ, formerly Invizyne Technologies) - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels - and MDB Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: MDBH) - a premier venture platform for breakthrough technology companies - today announced key leadership changes within the eXoZymes board of directors.

Mo Hayat has transitioned out of his roles as Chairman of the Board and President of eXoZymes, to focus on new MDB Capital ventures. Edgardo Rayo will join the board on behalf of MDB Capital, making it a full circle moment, as he was the MDB Capital team member who discovered the team of scientific co-founders at UCLA and recognized the transformative potential of the science that ultimately evolved into eXoZymes.

Christopher Marlett, CEO of MDB Capital and a current board member of eXoZymes, will assume the role of Chairman to ensure the help and support that MDB Capital will continue to provide eXoZymes.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, expressed his gratitude for Mo Hayat's contributions, "Mo has been instrumental in guiding eXoZymes through critical milestones, including my transition to CEO and our successful public offering. On behalf of the entire team, I extend my deepest thanks to Mo for his dedication and getting the company off to a great venture journey." Henceforth Michael Heltzen will serve as the President of eXoZymes Inc.

Christopher Marlett highlighted Mo Hayat's ongoing role at MDB Capital, "Mo's expertise in developing new companies has been invaluable to MDB's mission of licensing transformative technologies and building them into successful enterprises. We look forward to Mo focusing his efforts toward launching new ventures under the MDB umbrella."

The leadership transition comes shortly after eXoZymes' corporate rebranding from Invizyne Technologies and its ticker symbol change to "EXOZ" on February 12, 2025. These changes reflect the company's commitment to advancing its innovative biomanufacturing platform.

About eXoZymes Inc.

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insight to control and optimize nature's own processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new sustainable, scalable, and eco-friendly alternative: Exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced with AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions, that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the logical successor to most SynBio projects. After SynBio, this pioneering technology enables entering the exozymes era of biotechnology.

Inspired by insights from four recent Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, this technological platform ushers in a paradigm shift in chemical production by introducing scalable and sustainable exozyme biosolutions.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" (?????? in Japanese katakana) as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption.

Learn more on exozymes.com.

Investor relations contact

Email: ir@exozymes.com



eXoZymes media contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

MDB Capital Holdings media contact

Email: media@mdb.com

