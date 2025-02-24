Arrowpoint Investment Partners Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Arrowpoint Investment Partners, Singapore's new multi-strategy hedge fund investment firm, has selected SS&C GlobeOp to administer its flagship $1 billion multi-strategy fund. The fund currently leverages 18 portfolio managers in Hong Kong and Singapore across various strategies.

"Our philosophy is to integrate multiple strategies across our teams by leveraging technology to generate consistent, high-quality, risk-adjusted returns," said Woon Young Jeong, Chief Operating Officer of Arrowpoint. "We needed an administrator who was deeply familiar with multiple asset classes, complex fee structures, and managing reporting requirements for investors of multi-manager vehicles. SS&C's cutting-edge technology and professional and knowledgeable support team make it an ideal partner to service our fund."

Arrowpoint was founded by Jonathan Xiong, the former co-CEO of Millennium's Asia operations. Rather than managing trading teams as separate entities, Arrowpoint integrates its fundamental and quant strategies across equities, fixed income and commodities to gain more precise control over performance. The firm focuses on investments in Asia.

"We are pleased to work with Arrowpoint Investment Partners as they grow their innovative fund," said Michael Li, Managing Director, Head of SS&C GlobeOp, APAC. "As the hedge fund market evolves, multi-strategy vehicles attract much investor interest. These vehicles can be complex to manage, as multiple asset classes, fee structures and reporting requirements are involved. We look forward to working with Arrowpoint to alleviate those operational stresses so the team can focus on investing."

About Arrowpoint Investment Partners

Arrowpoint is an investment firm building a differentiated Asia-focused, multi-strategy platform. Learn more at https://arrowpointfund.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com .

