SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the return of its flagship EMEA event, SS&C Deliver, taking place May 13-14, 2025, at the Fairmont Windsor Park, just outside London. With the theme "Delivering the Future," the exclusive, invitation-only conference will convene over 200 senior leaders from across financial services to explore the technologies, strategies, and insights shaping the future of global investment management.

Structured around four key tracks-Alternatives, Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Intelligent Automation-the event will feature expert-led sessions, peer exchanges, and an immersive technology showcase. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into the latest innovations in enterprise agentic AI, personalization at scale, and the operational infrastructure needed to thrive amid geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing industry transformation.

This year's keynote lineup includes:

Mark FitzPatrick , CEO of St. James's Place

, CEO of St. James's Place Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi , Chairman of Euroclear Holding and Euroclear SA/NV

, Chairman of Euroclear Holding and Euroclear SA/NV Jon Robyns, award-winning West End performer and writer

FitzPatrick and Vanni d'Archirafi will offer perspectives on organizational transformation, market dynamics and global trends, while Robyns will share lessons on leadership, collaboration, and resilience drawn from the world of theater.

"As the needs of the financial services industry evolve, SS&C is committed to being a steadfast partner in the industry's development," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C. "SS&C Deliver EMEA provides a powerful platform to showcase our innovation, exchange ideas with industry leaders and reinforce our long-term commitment to partnership and progress."

For more information for media and SS&C clients interested in attending this event, please contact Elizabeth Stone at estone@sscinc.com.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

