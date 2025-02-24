BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment from Germany and final inflation from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.At 2.00 am ET, capacity utilization figures are due from Turkey.At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's business confidence survey results. The business climate index is forecast to rise to 85.9 in February from 85.1 in January.In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Poland.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final inflation data for January. Final inflation is expected to rise to 2.5 percent, in line with the flash estimate, from 2.4 percent in December. Core inflation is seen unchanged at 2.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX