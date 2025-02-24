Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Hosting Update

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) is pleased to announce that it has amended its hosting arrangement with Merkle Standard LLC ("Merkle") to host a total of 8,113 S19J Pro miners at Merkle's Memphis, Tennessee location, up from the initial 5,293 reported in January. These miners, previously hosted by the Company at Helios, will be deployed during the months of February and March for a minimum one year term. As previously disclosed, an additional 2,500 S19J Pro miners will be hosted at our Baie Comeau, Quebec facility where the Company currently has available capacity.

By the end of March, after these deployments, the Company expects 46% of the approximately 23,000 miners previously hosted at Helios to be operational.

With the refurbishment process underway and hosting arrangements in place, Argo's hashrate is expected to steadily increase during the months of February and March. Ongoing discussions to host the remaining miners continue and the Company will update the market on further install plans as progress is made.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Investor Relations ir@argoblockchain.com Tennyson Securities Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Fortified Securities Joint Broker Guy Wheatley, CFA +44 7493 989014 guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire