WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by the Danish Defence Armed Forces for ELCAN Specter DR dual role sights, with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) as the contracting authority.The company noted that ELCAN Specter DR sight is a direct-view optic that provides both close quarters and precision capabilities. It allows the user to switch instantly between magnifications while maintaining constant boresight, eye relief, and sight picture, enabling 'both eyes open' target acquisition. The advanced optical day sights will replace the existing ELCAN C79 fixed 3.4x sights.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX