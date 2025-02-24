In Q4-2024, HEALWELL's subsidiary, Khure Health (" Khure ") helped physicians identify over 43,000 high-risk patients with its AI-Powered Physician Co-Pilots, across 8 clinical specialities harnessing 132 disease specific algorithms. This figure reflected a quarter over quarter sequential growth of 22% as compared to Q3-2024 and year-over-year growth of 500% as compared to Q4-2023.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting its subsidiary, Khure Health Inc. ("Khure") experiencing significant acceleration in user and life sciences partner adoption of its disease detection expert-system AI powered co-pilots ("Co-Pilots"). In Q4-2024, Khure's Co-Pilots helped physicians identify over 43,000 high-risk patients across 8 clinical specialities, harnessing 132 disease specific algorithms. This figure reflected a quarter over quarter sequential growth of 22% as compared to Q3-2024 and year-over-year growth of 500% as compared to Q4-2023. Also, during Q4-2024, HEALWELL executed 4 new Master Services Agreements ("MSA") with new large pharmaceutical partners relating to the Khure program; bringing the total number of MSAs with life sciences partners to 16, which includes 7 of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, comments, "We are incredibly proud of the momentum our Co-Pilots are experiencing. In Q4 alone, our Khure technology identified 43,000 high risk patients. This made it easier for physicians to not only identify at risk patients but also confidently triage next steps efficiently. We now have 800 physicians using this technology and experienced 500% YoY growth and 22% QoQ growth in the number of patients identified alone. Our partnership with WELL Health is working extremely well as a substantial component of our growth is now coming from the WELL Health Network which includes WELL clinics as well as the WELLSTAR provider network.

We're also pleased to report that Khure has shown significant growth in terms of its commercialization efforts with pharma and life sciences companies as we've expanded our partnerships and signed new master services agreements that further integrate our disease detection algorithms into critical research and patient care workflows. At HEALWELL, we remain committed to harnessing the power of AI to drive earlier disease detection and improve patient outcomes."

Additionally, HEALWELL's Khure recently conducted a survey of its physician users that resulted in an industry outperforming Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84, with 82% of physicians confirming that they believed that the Co-Pilot technology helped improve patient care; thus highlighting the quality, clinical relevance and useability of Khure's Clinical Decision Support (CDS) platform.

Figure 1. Results of Khure Health Physician Survey

Survey Question Overall Score Overall, I'm satisfied with Khure 84% The Khure team supports me and my practice 90% The software saves me time 69% The insights have positively impacted my business 81% The software is easy to use 86% The Khure Platform is helping me improve patient care 82%

HEALWELL has now on-boarded over 800 physicians that use its Khure Co-Pilots. The results above include physicians that participated as part of the WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL") clinical network, which includes the expanded WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. provider network, which offers the technology under the 'WAIDS' or 'WELL AI Decision Support' program which is currently the fastest growing component of Khure's business. Physicians using WAIDS represented approximately 80% of physicians that were onboarded into Khure in Q4.

Don Watts, President of Khure Health, further adds, ""Physicians using our AI decision support platform consistently report high satisfaction, as reflected in our industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS). They tell us that our platform is easy to use, saves them valuable time, and most importantly is helping them to improve patient care. By enabling physicians with advanced technology and supporting enhanced clinical decision-making, we're helping providers focus on what matters most - delivering the best possible outcomes for their patients."

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential for HEALWELL and its partners to continually leverage advancements in expert AI technologies to develop new products and services or enhance existing ones to serve its existing (and future) customer base, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "possibility", "opportunity", "pending", "proposition", "continue to", "improve" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage is relationships with its commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL; that HEALWELL will be successful in identifying, executing and integrating new acquisitions, investments and/or partnerships, the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

