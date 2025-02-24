Mastercard Move and ACE Money Transfer Make Sending Money Across Borders Easier and Faster

The collaboration will enable users in the UK, Australia, Canada and Europe to send funds in near real-time to beneficiaries in India, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and SEPA countries.

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer (ACE) has today announced a collaboration with Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of domestic and international money movement solutions, that will enable its customers to send money to some of the world's biggest markets in near real-time. Leveraging Mastercard Move's advanced money movement capabilities, ACE customers in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Europe will now be able to make fast, secure, and convenient transfers to India, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and other countries in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

Users will have a choice over how beneficiaries receive their money, including into their bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or by cash payout method, depending on the market. They can select from six payout currencies, including Euros and Indian Rupees.

ACE customers in the UK, Australia, and Europe will also be able to fund their transfers to India and countries in the SEPA zone using their Mastercard cards.

ACE provides remittance services to over 100 receiving countries, serving 1.3 million customers worldwide. With a network of offices spread across the UK, Europe, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the company has built a reputation as an industry leader in the adoption of open banking, utilising its benefits to improve financial accessibility and services.*

Rashid Ashraf, the CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said, "Every remittance sent tells a story of support for families separated by distance. Our collaboration with Mastercard reflects our dedication to providing fast, reliable, and secure money transfer services. Together, we aim to foster access to essential financial services, helping communities grow through meaningful connections."

Tulsi Narayan, Head of Commercial & New Payment Flows Europe at Mastercard, added: "Millions of people and communities around the world rely on remittances from friends and family working overseas to help meet their financial needs, whether that's food, housing, or education. We're committed to bringing ease, speed and security to the remittance experience for our customers, and through this collaboration we're doing just that."

Mastercard Move**provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions, and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, domestically and internationally, to nearly 10 billion end points worldwide so people everywhere are empowered with the confidence, control, and flexibility to thrive in the global economy. Mastercard Move's overall reach spans more than 180 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world's banked population.

ACE Money Transfer, headquartered in Manchester, UK, is a leading provider of online remittance services, trusted by over 1.3 million customers globally. With an extensive network of 375,000+ payout locations across 100+ countries, ACE delivers secure, fast, and reliable money transfer solutions tailored to meet the needs of expatriates and migrant workers.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, ACE was awarded 'The Best FinTech App' by the UK Business Awards 2024, alongside several other prestigious accolades. The company is distinguished for offering low-cost remittance services with competitive exchange rates and exceptional convenience, including active operations during weekends, bank holidays, and non-banking hours.

