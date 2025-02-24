WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $169.444 million, or $4.89 per share. This compares with $157.292 million, or $4.48 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.9 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.443 billion from $1.403 billion last year.Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $169.444 Mln. vs. $157.292 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.89 vs. $4.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.443 Bln vs. $1.403 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX