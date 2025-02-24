BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to the highest level in ten months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 3.4 percent rise in December.Moreover, this was the highest inflation since March 2024, when prices had risen 4.1 percent.The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 4.2 percent from 2.8 percent a month ago. Similarly, transport costs increased at a faster pace of 3.0 percent versus a 1.6 percent gain a month ago.Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a stable rate of 5.1 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the same as in December.EU-harmonized inflation climbed to 4.9 percent in January from 4.4 in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX