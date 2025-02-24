Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from infill sampling on holes GC24-30, GC24-31 and GC24-32 demonstrating that mineralization at the Tyro Main Zone is wider and more continuous than previously thought.

Highlights:

Hole GC24-30 is now reported as 89.50m of 1.08 g/t Au which includes intervals of 55.61m of 1.44 g/t Au and 36.10m of 2.02 g/t Au (Table 1 and 2).

Hole GC24-32 is now reported as 51.16m of 1.21 g/t Au (Table 1 and 2).

Results from infill sampling increased the width of the overall mineralized package to greater than 50 metres.

Results continue to support the previously announced exploration target at the Tyro Main Zone.

"We are excited by the material increase in width for both holes GC24-30 and GC24-32 in the middle section of the nearly 1000 metre Tyro Main Zone suggesting that the overall zone may be wider than initially anticipated," stated CEO, Quentin Mai. "We expect that the planned drill program will give us additional insight into the Tyro Main Zone as we work towards developing a maiden resource."

Figure 1: Preliminary Tyro Main Zone Long Section showing results from 2024 DDH program

along with RC drilling, trenches and 200 Level Sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/242033_a4a39c3be4878836_002full.jpg

Table 1: Select Drill Results from the 2024 Diamond Drill Program

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC24-29 0.00 16.15 16.15 0.56 incl. 12.19 16.15 3.96 1.84 and 99.97 118.50 18.53 0.26 and 158.05 165.51 7.46 0.98 GC24-30 7.80 95.75 89.50 1.08 incl. 7.80 27.90 20.10 0.77 incl. 7.80 10.36 2.56 2.85 incl. 24.70 25.30 0.60 6.59 and incl. 40.14 95.75 55.61 1.44 incl. 43.50 79.60 36.10 2.02 incl. 92.60 95.75 3.15 1.49 GC24-31 23.00 27.10 4.10 2.17 incl. 24.15 27.10 2.95 2.86 and 51.30 101.95 50.65 0.53 incl. 51.30 63.35 12.05 0.58 and incl. 73.76 100.55 26.79 0.67 GC24-32 16.31 65.15 51.16 1.21 incl. 16.31 23.25 6.94 4.34 incl. 16.31 17.75 1.44 15.24 and incl. 30.90 33.00 2.10 3.19 and incl. 49.07 65.15 16.08 1.35 incl. 57.25 60.50 3.25 3.10 GC24-33 77.30 77.95 0.65 0.54 GC24-34 0.00 42.80 42.80 2.50 incl. 24.20 35.90 11.70 5.94 GC24-35 0.00 9.10 9.10 1.82 and 113.54 124.40 10.86 0.21 and 140.21 168.20 27.99 0.89 incl. 154.50 168.20 13.70 1.58

Notes:

All widths shown are down hole; true width is approximately 80% of down hole width, except hole GC24-29 where true width is unknown.

Table 2: Holes GC24-30 and GC24-32 as previously reported

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC24-30 7.80 10.36 2.56 2.85 and 24.70 25.30 0.60 6.59 and 43.50 95.75 52.25 1.53 incl. 43.50 79.60 36.10 2.02 and incl. 92.60 95.75 3.15 1.49 GC24-32 16.31 23.25 6.94 4.34 incl. 16.31 17.75 1.44 15.24 and 30.90 33.00 2.10 3.19 and 49.07 65.15 16.08 1.35 incl. 57.25 60.50 3.25 3.10

Notes:

All widths shown are down hole; true width is approximately 80% of down hole width.

Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/242033_a4a39c3be4878836_003full.jpg

Summary

The infill sampling program tested zones that were not initially sampled between zones of mineralization on holes GC24-30, GC24-31 and GC24-32. The results from holes GC24-30 and GC24-32 show that the mineralized zone in these areas is wider than previously reported. The results of sampling at GC24-31 did not alter the reportable intercept.

The Company continues to believe that these results are consistent with the previously announced exploration target, of 15.6 to 31.2 Mt at 1.5 to 2.5 g/t Au* but suggest that there are areas of the Tyro Main zone that may be wider than expected, the original exploration target was based on drilling, sampling and mapping that pointed to a zone that was 20 to 40 metres wide, whereas this infill sampling suggests there are zones that could be materially wider. Additionally, it should be noted that these wider zones reflect an envelope of quartz stockwork hosting lower gold grades. It is expected that the planned 3,000m RC drill program should provide additional clarity on widths and grades at the Tyro Main Zone.

*The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Hole GC24-30

Drilled to the northwest and perpendicular to the Tyro Main Zone (Figure 2), hole GC24-30 was designed to cross the structure about 50 metres below the Tyro 200 Level which is immediately below the floor of the open pit (Figure 3). The hole is located about 100 metres northeast of hole GC23-23 which traversed 44.2m (approximately 36m true width) at 2.01 g/t Au, where additional sampling of the previous drilling is planned. The infill sampling of the intervals between 10.36 to 16.40m, 20.00 to 24.70m, 25.30 to 43.50m, returned broad zones of lower grade mineralization, resulting in the overall interval becoming 89.50m at 1.08 g/t Au (previously, 52.25m of 1.53 g/t Au). This suggests that the overall zone is likely wider than previously thought.



Figure 3: Hole GC24-30 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/242033_a4a39c3be4878836_004full.jpg

Hole GC24-32

Hole GC24-32 was drilled near the top of Tyro Hill (Figure 4) and beneath Trench 6 (16.7m of 2.01 g/t Au) where surface mine workings do not extend to this section. As observed in surface exposures, the hole traversed a broad zone of sub-parallel, banded chalcedony-adularia veins and hydrothermal breccia. Two internal intervals from 23.25 to 29.72m and 33.0 to 49.07m, returned primarily lower grade mineralization, resulting in a single long interval of 51.16m at 1.21 g/t Au which includes the multiple intervals of higher-grade mineralization that was previously reported.

Figure 4: Hole GC24-32 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/242033_a4a39c3be4878836_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Looking North at the Historical Tyro Open-Pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/242033_a4a39c3be4878836_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program including logging, core cutting, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

