PR Newswire
24.02.2025
113 Leser
Muse Events Ready to Create Unforgettable Experiences in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Events, a premier global event management company based in Lisbon, is inviting international companies and organisations to explore Portugal as the ultimate destination for world-class events in 2025. Led by CEO Latasha Jastrzebski and COO Kate Pires, who have worked with renowned global brands such as Richemont, Mercedes-Benz, IWC, Web Summit, FIFA, ATP Tour and more, the Muse Events team seamlessly blends international standards with in-depth local expertise to create extraordinary, bespoke experiences that bring clients' visions to life.

Why Choose Portugal?

Portugal offers:

  • Innovative Venues: State-of-the-art spaces designed for corporate meetings, tech conferences and creative workshops.
  • Unique Ambiance: From opulent palaces to sleek seaside resorts, Portugal presents unparalleled options for any event.
  • Sustainability & Culture:Portugal's eco-conscious practices are interwoven with its rich history, offering an experience both meaningful and unforgettable.

Why Muse Events?

Muse delivers excellence through:

  • Proven Expertise: A legacy of managing high-profile events for top-tier brands.
  • Multilingual Team: Local specialists fluent in Portuguese and global event trends ensure seamless execution.
  • Custom Solutions: Tailored strategies that balance global appeal with a deep connection to Portugal's charm.

Latasha Jastrzebski, Muse Events Founder and Executive Director, said:

"Portugal's blend of innovation, beauty, and culture makes it the ideal stage for unforgettable events. Muse is your trusted partner to make it happen. Whether you're planning a tech summit, luxury retreat, or corporate gathering, Muse Events brings your vision to life with precision and creativity."

Kate Pires, Muse Events Co-Founder and COO, added:

"We count on the expertise of an international team of events specialists who guarantee our clients' high standards and demands are met. We are sure 2025 will be a big year for us in Portugal."

Learn more about how Muse Events can transform your next event at muselisboa.com.

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muselisboaevents/.

For further information, contact hello@muselisboa.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muse-events-ready-to-create-unforgettable-experiences-in-portugal-302383284.html

