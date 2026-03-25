ASMALLWORLD AG: ASMALLWORLD Introduces New Marriott Bonvoy Benefit for Members

ASMALLWORLD expands its offering with a new Marriott Bonvoy reward expanding its curated portfolio of premium travel benefits and loyalty rewards available across the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem.

ZÜRICH, CH / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / ASMALLWORLD members can now enjoy access to Marriott Bonvoy points as part of their membership benefits - 35,000 points (Advantage), 250,000 points (Prestige) and 500,000 points (Signature) - bringing added flexibility and value for members who want to elevate their hotel stays worldwide.

"This new benefit marks another important step in strengthening our global travel benefits portfolio and giving members more meaningful ways to unlock exceptional experiences," said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. "By integrating Marriott Bonvoy points into our product offering, we are increasing choice and helping our members turn travel inspiration into memorable stays - whether for a long weekend or a once-in-a-lifetime journey."

NEW MARRIOTT BONVOY BENEFIT FOR ASMALLWORLD MEMBERS

Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International's award-winning travel programme, spanning a global collection of hotel brands and destinations.

Through this partnership, ASMALLWORLD members can include Marriott Bonvoy points as part of their membership benefits, enabling them to use points toward stays that include the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more. Members can also unlock once-in-a-lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, from exclusive Michelin-starred culinary journeys to groundbreaking musical world tours. Expanded ways to redeem points range from Shop with Points to curated Tours & Activities, adding another layer of memorable experiences to the ASMALLWORLD membership proposition.

MARRIOTT BONVOY POINTS PACKAGES AVAILABLE TO MEMBERS

ASMALLWORLD members can access the following Marriott Bonvoy points packages as part of their membership selection:

Advantage: 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Prestige: 250,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Signature: 500,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

To celebrate the launch of this new benefit, ASMALLWORLD members purchasing Advantage or Prestige memberships will receive a limited time award of 30% bonus points.

EXPANDING PREMIUM TRAVEL BENEFITS

This new benefit reinforces ASMALLWORLD's commitment to offering members a curated suite of travel privileges across flights, hotels, experiences and lifestyle.

In addition to loyalty rewards, ASMALLWORLD members enjoy a range of premium benefits across the ASMALLWORLD ecosystem, including VIP hotel benefits, elite statuses, airport lounge access options and invitations to exclusive global events.

THE ASMALLWORLD GROUP

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners.

At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 950 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz.

Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated opportunities, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate," which combines preferred rates with exclusive travel benefits and privileges.

ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 50 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.

For more information, please visit:

www.asmallworldag.com

www.asmallworld.com

CONTACTS

ASMALLWORLD AG

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

info@asmallworldag.com

Pippa O'Keefe

Head of PR

+44 7990 824 249

pippa@asw.com

DISCLAIMER

The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:

File: ASMALLWORLD_MARRIOTT BONVOY_PR_EN

SOURCE: ASMALLWORLD AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asmallworld-introduces-new-marriott-bonvoyr-benefit-for-members-1151511