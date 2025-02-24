Climb Bio, Inc.: Climb Bio Appoints Perrin Wilson, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM) announced today the appointment of Perrin Wilson, Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Wilson is an accomplished leader, with over 17 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Perrin Wilson to the Climb Bio management team," said Aoife Brennan, President and CEO of Climb Bio. "Perrin brings extensive experience and a track record of success across large pharma and biotech to Climb Bio. As Chief Business Officer, she will lead the Company's pre-commercial planning, communications, and business development efforts. Perrin's proven expertise in negotiating pivotal transactions, combined with her deep commercial acumen, will be invaluable to Climb Bio as we advance our ambition of becoming a leader in developing best-in-class treatments for patients with immune-mediated diseases, where the need for innovative solutions remains profound."

"This is an exciting time to join Climb Bio, which has both a growing pipeline of differentiated programs and a strong financial position," said Dr. Wilson. "I look forward to working with the team as we progress our key assets, budoprutug and CLYM116, continue building the company, and achieve our mission of bringing better treatment options to people living with immune-mediated diseases."

Before joining Climb Bio, Dr. Wilson served as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Nuvalent and held positions of increasing responsibility at Forma Therapeutics/Novo Nordisk, including Head of Forma Business Development and Integration Management Office, Vice President Business Development and Senior Director Global Marketing, Sickle Cell Disease Strategy. While at Forma, she led the $1.1 billion acquisition by Novo Nordisk and out-licensing of Forma's oncology portfolio and was responsible for developing the global brand plan and supporting the ex-US and lifecycle management strategy for the sickle cell program. Before that, Dr. Wilson spent seven years at Takeda in various business development and commercial roles leading multiple transactions to strengthen Takeda's oncology pipeline, including the $5.2 billion acquisition of ARIAD, and leading the global strategy and pre-launch preparations for Takeda's myelodysplastic syndromes program. Earlier in her career, she spent seven years at Forest Laboratories, Inc. in both business development and commercial roles. Dr. Wilson received her B.Sc. from Lafayette College and Ph.D. from The Rockefeller University.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company's pipeline includes budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in IND-enabling studies for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding: future expectations, plans and prospects for Climb Bio; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefits, clinical potential and clinical development of budoprutug and CLYM116; the anticipated benefits of Climb Bio's license agreement with Mabworks; the sufficiency of Climb Bio's cash resources for the period anticipated; and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," "will," "working" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Climb Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, important risks and uncertainties associated with: the ability of Climb Bio to timely and successfully achieve or recognize the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Tenet Medicines, Inc. and its license agreement with Mabworks; changes in applicable laws or regulation; the possibility that Climb Bio may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; Climb Bio's ability to advance budoprutug and CLYM116 on the timelines expected or at all and to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; obtaining and maintaining the necessary approvals from investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and independent data safety monitoring boards; replicating in clinical trials positive results found in early-stage clinical trials; competing successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop treatments for primary membranous nephropathy, immune thrombocytopenia, systemic lupus erythematosus, IgA nephropathy and other immune-mediated diseases; maintaining or protecting intellectual property rights related to budoprutug, CLYM116 and/or its other product candidates; managing expenses; and raising the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of budoprutug, CLYM116 and any other product candidates Climb Bio may develop. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Climb Bio's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in Climb Bio's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Climb Bio's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Climb Bio's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Climb Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Climb Bio's views to change. However, while Climb Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Climb Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

