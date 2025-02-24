WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth accelerated to the highest level in eight months in January, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.At constant prices, retail sales rose 4.8 percent annually in January, following a 1.9 percent increase in December. This was the fourth successive growth in a row.Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since May 2024, when sales had risen 5.0 percent.Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts grew the most, by 21.9 percent annually in January, and those of furniture and household appliances grew by 13.6 percent. Demand for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment was 12.8 percent higher.On a monthly basis, retail sales plunged by 17.3 percent after a sharp 9.9 percent rebound in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX