BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has offered a new support package to Ukraine to secure its energy system and enable its full integration within the European energy market.This package will allow for the full coupling of Ukraine's electricity market with the EU by early 2027, together with Moldova, as well as further integration in the EU gas sector, provided that Ukraine significantly accelerates the necessary market reforms. It will also boost the security of supply in Ukraine and the wider region, as the Commission will assist with the necessary purchases of gas.Crucially, with a massive acceleration of domestic renewable power production, this package aims to increase the overall resilience of the Ukrainian energy system.Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure has been the target of relentless Russian attacks over the past three years, with half of the country's energy infrastructure destroyed.Announcing the support package at the end of the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine in Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, 'Only a fully independent energy system can shield Ukraine from current attacks and future pressure. Ukraine's full integration with the EU energy market will act as part of the overall security guarantees the EU can provide, as well as an effective pre-condition for reconstruction as energy security is key to allow for investments to flow across the country.'The European Commission said it will assist in funding gas purchases, especially through the Ukraine Facility together with its implementing partners. This will result in ample gas reserves to ensure security of supply, benefiting both Ukraine and the wider region.The package will accelerate investments in renewable energy, adding up with up to 1.5 GW of generation capacity. This represents approximately a 25% increase of total renewable energy generation capacity in Ukraine.Ursula von der Leyen also announced that a new EUR 3.5 billion payment for Ukraine will arrive in March.'We must speed up the immediate delivery of weapons and ammunition. And this will be at the heart of our work in the coming weeks.'European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa announced that a special European Council will present a comprehensive plan on how to scale up European arms production and defence capabilities.