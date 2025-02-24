Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean", or the "Company") announces that Yohann Bouchard has been appointed President of the Company, effective immediately.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to have Yohann join our corporate team as President. Yohann joined our Board of Directors in November 2022 and has been familiar with our Company while also witnessing our operations and growth strategy for more than 2-years. Yohann brings an impressive record of operational and technical expertise with a focus of creating operating efficiencies and sustainable value for shareholders with a strong commitment towards health and safety. Yohann is joining Andean's executive team during an exciting time as we look for new opportunities to grow and continue to create value at our mining operations. Yohann will be responsible for overseeing our mining operations across the Company and will participate in the strategic growth vision of Andean adding significant bench strength to our executive team. Yohann will continue to sit on the Board as a non-independent director and as chair of the Health, Safety, Sustainability and Environmental Committee."

Mr. Bouchard brings with him more than 25 years of progressive technical and operations experience in the mining industry. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at New Gold. While at New Gold, Mr. Bouchard oversaw the successful completion of key milestones, including achieving commercial production at New Afton's C-Zone and mining the first development ore from the Underground Main Zone at Rainy River, both of which were achieved ahead of schedule. In addition, Yohann played a key role in advancing the operations through the free cash flow inflection point.

Prior to New Gold, Mr. Bouchard was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Yamana Gold ("Yamana"). Mr. Bouchard joined Yamana in October 2014 and was responsible for Yamana's mining operations in the Americas and overseeing the operational groups across the company. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Bouchard occupied key operating and technical positions with Primero Mining Corporation, IAMGOLD Corporation, Breakwater Resources Ltd. and Cambior Inc. Mr. Bouchard oversaw precious and base metal operations in the Americas and Africa. Mr. Bouchard holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from École Polytechnique of Montréal and is registered as a professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

