WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dow Jones has agreed to acquire Dragonfly Intelligence, a geopolitical and security intelligence provider, and Oxford Analytica, a provider of geopolitical intelligence advisory services from FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE), for $40 million. Dragonfly and Oxford Analytica will operate as part of Dow Jones Risk & Compliance.With offices in London and Singapore, Dragonfly provides geopolitical and security intelligence to crisis management, security and risk professionals, helping decision-makers at multinational companies, financial institutions and public sector entities solve complex business and operational challenges. It delivers real-time intelligence on potential and ongoing security risks.Based in the UK, Oxford Analytica is a provider of macroeconomic and geopolitical risk analysis, helping businesses navigate complex markets. It delivers global insights and seasoned judgments on global issues, and advises clients on strategies, operations, policies and investments.