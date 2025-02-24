Anzeige
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
24.02.25
08:19 Uhr
3,760 Euro
+0,020
+0,53 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7603,92015:11
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 14:00 Uhr
83 Leser
ZIGUP plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

ZIGUP plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Zigup Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Richard Griffiths and controlled holdings

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier, Jersey

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

20 February 2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

24 February 2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.28%

1.85%

5.13%

11,586,867

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.02%

1.72%

4.74%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

GB00B41H7391

7,419,585

3.28%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

7,419,585

3.28%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

4,167,282

1.85%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

4,167,282

1.85%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ora Global Limited

2.11%

2.11%

Cream Capital Ltd

0.62%

0.62%

Sarossa Plc

0.14%

0.14%

Richard Griffiths

0.41%

1.85%

2.26%

Totals

3.28%

1.85%

5.13%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

NA

The number and % of voting rights held

NA

The date until which the voting rights will be held

NA

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

St Helier, Jersey

Date of completion

24 February 2025


