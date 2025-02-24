Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Announces Expansion of its eSIM SaaS Platform with Support for Rich Communication Services and Firebase Cloud Messaging on Android

Through collaboration with Google, Amdocs certifies FCM and RCS entitlement services on eSIM Cloud platform, enabling advanced and cross platform messaging services for eSIM enabled Android devices

Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that its eSIM Cloud platform has reached RCS compliance for Android, accelerating the adoption of advanced messaging capabilities for Android.

Amdocs Entitlements Server, part of the award-winning Amdocs eSIM Cloud , is now integrated with the Google Configuration Server (ACS), enabling advanced messaging capabilities like Rich Communication Services (RCS), VoIP, and VoWi-Fi services between devices. Amdocs eSIM Cloud's also supports Google Cloud's Telecom Subscriber Insights (TSI)-based eSIM activation, subscription transfer, and integration with wearable devices. ACS manages and configures devices on the network, automating firmware updates and security patches.

Aligned with Amdocs' strategy of advancing digitalized and frictionless eSIM experiences across devices and operating systems, the collaboration with Google builds on the previously announced effort to simplify eSIM using Google Cloud. Service providers using the Amdocs eSIM Cloud benefit from enhanced experiences, leveraging the platform's rich capabilities, such as orchestration, fraud prevention, and error handling.

eSIM Cloud integrates with service provider IT and network systems, ensuring a smooth and efficient onboarding process. The eSIM activation process is fully automated and intelligently managed to reduce the time and effort required for customers to get connected. With remote provisioning, customers can activate their mobile devices seamlessly.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud and Android represents another important step towards removing the friction from connectivity," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By integrating with Google Configuration Service (ACS), the eSIM Cloud Platform supports the next generation of messaging capabilities, helping ensure service providers around the globe to are able to meet rapidly evolving customer demands, including providing seamless connected experiences."

Amdocs will be demonstrating eSIM Cloud at MWC, Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 filed on December 17, 2024 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025.

