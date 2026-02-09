Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Recognized as the Current Company to Beat in the 2025 Gartner AI Vendor Race: Amdocs Is the Company to Beat for AI in CSP Business Support Systems

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been recognized as the Company to Beat for AI in CSP Business Support Systems in a recent Gartner report on AI Vendor Race for Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact on Products and Services as of 8 December 2025.

According to the report, "Amdocs' transformation to an AI-native solution architecture and unified data platform, along with its commitment to execution, make it the company to beat in the communications service provider business support systems AI race. Competitors that accelerate truly autonomous agent and AI-native system development can catch up."

The report further states, "The CSP business support systems (BSS) AI vendor race centers on transforming rigid, monolithic business support systems - built and customized over decades - into AI-powered, autonomous platforms that enhance customer interactions, billing accuracy, service orchestration, and revenue assurance. Such transformations require two to four years for typical Tier 1 operators, driven by pressures to further advance predictive analytics, intelligent agents, and dynamic pricing to enhance customer experience while reducing operating costs. This race is moving with a steady pace of innovation, and the frontrunner position is always being contested. At this time, we believe Amdocs is the frontrunner in the BSS AI race."

"We are delighted to be recognized by Gartner as the company to beat in AI for CSP Business Support Systems," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We believe that this recognition validates our long-term vision of building AI, genAI, and agentic platforms that enable service providers to operate with greater intelligence and agility. We remain deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation to help our customers accelerate business outcomes and deliver exceptional digital experiences."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Amdocs Is the Company to Beat for AI in CSP Business Support Systems, Will Rice, Pulkit Pandey, Kameron Chao, 8 December 2025

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 3, 2026.

