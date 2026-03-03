Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2026: Vodafone Germany Multi-Year Transformation Reaches Commercial Launch with Amdocs

Multi-year engagement accelerates the rollout of autonomous operations to improve customer experience and operational efficiency

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today that Vodafone Germany has extended its collaboration with Amdocs to continue its transformation journey, supporting the German service provider's broader strategy to enhance the customer experience and introduce autonomous operations.

The program comprises part of Vodafone Germany's wider technology investment plan as it continues to simplify its IT architecture to support a more agile, scalable operating model.

The program will complete with a gradual migration over the next three years, running fully in public cloud, and utilizing GenAI tools to reduce deployment cost.

Amdocs' end-to-end autonomous operations will play a central role, enabling even smarter decision-making across the commercial lifecycle.

"This moment marks a pivotal milestone in our journey with Vodafone Germany as we move towards transformation completion," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Through this partnership supporting multiple lines of business, we are enabling the modernization of Vodafone Germany's commercial operations, leveraging GenAI to embrace autonomous capabilities, and helping to deliver the levels of accuracy, speed, and experience today's customers expect."

Amdocs will be showcasing its solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 2-5.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

