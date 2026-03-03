Amdocs Management Limited: The Agentic Era Redefines Customer Intimacy as AI is Set to Become the Primary Brand Interface

With AI agents leading customer interactions, new Amdocs global research shows CSPs must embed trust, transparency, and distinct personalities into every AI-led experience to drive the next generation of personalization

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today released its second annual global study, "AI Agent Personality Engineering: From Vision to Value", commissioned by Amdocs in collaboration with Coleman Parkes. This comprehensive research program examines the impact on brand identity as consumers increasingly interact with AI agents for care and sales engagements. Building on last year's study, Rethinking Brand and Customer Experience in the Agentic Era, this year's report outlines high-performing AI agent personality design to increase consumers' acceptance, and assesses communications service providers' (CSPs') maturity and scale approach.

As the telecom industry moves toward a "post-app era" - where autonomous AI agents increasingly replace static applications and traditional user interfaces - the focus on experience is paramount. For years, the industry has focused on delivering personalized experiences in apps and on the web. The next age is about the personalization of the conversation itself between the brand and the customer via AI agents. The strategic design of an AI agent's personality, emotional connection, and ethical guardrails is critical. As AI agents become the primary interface between CSPs and their customers, the next winners will be those who decode the AI agent-customer interaction and intimacy model.

The study, which surveyed approximately 7,000 consumers and 130 telecom decision-makers across 14 countries, indicates that CSP stakeholders expect most customer interactions to be AI-led within the next two years. This expectation positions AI agent personality design and experience orchestration as critical levers for loyalty and long-term growth. Furthermore, it outlines the design requirements for high-performing AI agents, examining how transparency, personality engineering, and conversational personalization directly impact customer advocacy and brand affinity.

The survey highlights immense opportunity, finding that 77% of consumers already have a baseline level of trust in AI agents, and 69% state that highly effective AI agents would positively impact their overall perception of a service provider's brand (up from 60% in 2025). However, to fully capitalize on this, brands must address several notable consumer concerns: 61% worry that the agreed resolution will not be implemented (an increase of 8 percentage points compared to the 2025 study) and 52% fear difficulty reaching a human when needed (an increase of 6 percentage points).

Consumers make it clear that trust must be earned through transparency, reliable resolution, seamless escalation to a human agent (ideally initiated by the AI agent when limits are reached), and full context continuity across interactions and channels.

Despite this momentum, CSP maturity remains in its early stages. Many deployments are still largely limited to human-agent assist use cases rather than fully autonomous, customer-facing AI engagement - 84% of CSPs described their current AI agents as "co-pilots" or very basic and preliminary. To address these evolving consumer demands and bridge the industry maturity gap, personality engineering and experience orchestration serve as essential modules within the Amdocs aOS Cognitive Core. By embedding these capabilities directly into aOS, Amdocs empowers CSPs to deliver AI-led experiences that drive the next generation of personalization - fostering highly functional, emotionally intelligent interactions perfectly aligned with their distinct brand identity at scale.

"We are entering a defining moment, where AI agents are no longer just tools; they are becoming the living embodiment of the brand," said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. "In the Agentic Era, every AI-led interaction is a brand moment. Brands must orchestrate these AI personas with the same rigor and empathy they expect from their best human talent. Achieving true customer intimacy at scale is no longer just a marketing goal; it is a growth imperative."

Additional findings from the research:

CSPs are moving from static AI identities to orchestrated, tailored personalities: The era of one universal AI personality is declining. While 57% of CSPs today rely on a single AI persona, only 11% expect that model to continue in the next one to two years. Instead, 56% plan to deploy multiple predefined personalities (up from 20% today), signaling a strategic shift toward segmented, context and customer profile driven brand expression.

Expectations from AI agents are rising and will be experienced in layers that reinforce each other: Customers now see clarity, frictionless resolution, contextual continuity, and intelligent escalation as non-negotiable table stakes: 72% expect an AI agent to retain context and ensure continuity across interactions, and 73% demand frictionless resolution with seamless human escalation. Only once these foundations are secured can brands establish the emotional relationship layer as a true differentiator: 61% expect an empathetic AI agent, 59% expect an AI agent to deliver mood-adaptive responses, and 57% expect conversational warmth.

Personalized AI agents significantly boost loyalty: In scenario testing, consumer data revealed a 3x increase in customer advocacy and likelihood to recommend a service provider after interacting with a highly personalized, context-aware AI agent, compared to a standard, generic AI interaction.

AI agents enhance brand perception: 69% of consumers say that highly effective AI agents would positively impact their overall perception of a service provider's brand - up from 60% in 2025 - highlighting AI's growing potential to strengthen brand affinity and attractiveness.

AI agent personality design is rising on the agenda but may still lag behind its strategic impact: 54% of CSPs say they will highly prioritize AI agent personality design as part of their customer experience strategy over the next one to two years. This signals progress, yet potentially insufficient focus given its growing influence on loyalty and brand differentiation.

*Survey based on interviews and focus groups of 130 CSP leaders and 7,000 consumers in 14 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Supporting Resources

For more information on aOS, click here

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 3, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-agentic-era-redefines-customer-intimacy-as-ai-is-set-to-becom-1142659