Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2026: Amdocs Launches Global eSIM Traveler Solution, Enabling Telcos to Reclaim the Roaming Journey

New solution leverages the Amdocs eSIM Cloud ecosystem to help service providers retain customers and capture international traveler connectivity revenues

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of the Amdocs eSIM Traveler Solution, a new offering designed to help service providers reclaim the roaming relationship and monetize the fast-growing global travel connectivity market.

The solution enables communications service providers (CSPs) to offer instant, branded eSIM data plans for international travelers - directly through their own digital channels - allowing them to counter the rapid rise of travel eSIM aggregators and keep customers within a trusted, end-to-end experience.

As eSIM adoption reaches critical mass, traveler behavior is rapidly shifting toward pre-arrival connectivity. According to Counterpoint Research, by 2030, more than 82% of international trips are expected to include a pre-arrival roaming services purchase. At the same time, nearly 38% of travelers are projected to bypass their home CSP entirely, opting for third-party eSIM aggregators - putting traditional roaming revenues and long-standing customer relationships at risk.

The Amdocs eSIM Traveler Solution reverses this trend. Built on the Amdocs eSIM Cloud, a global ecosystem spanning more than 40 CSP partners and hundreds of Amdocs customers worldwide, the solution enables service providers to offer localized, competitively priced data plans with superior customer experience. As a result, the home CSP retains the primary "buy-bill-support" relationship, even while customers are abroad.

Amdocs' eSIM Traveler Solution removes the friction traditionally associated with roaming and third-party eSIM alternatives by delivering:

Zero-touch activation - No external apps, unknown vendors, or complex setup

Unified billing - Charges appear directly on the customer's existing CSP account

Trusted support - Customer care remains with the home carrier

Family-friendly management - Simple activation and control of multiple devices and family members from a single account

This streamlined experience is designed to meet the needs of individual travelers, families, and business users alike, while reinforcing the CSP's brand and customer trust.

The eSIM Traveler Solution is built on the award-winning Amdocs eSIM Cloud, recognized as the #1 ranked eSIM platform for Orchestration and Entitlements by Counterpoint Research, providing the scale, reliability, and flexibility required to support global traveler connectivity at enterprise grade.

"Travel is sometimes a stressful experience, and eSIM technology can help enable seamless roaming connectivity for millions of travelers all over the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With our eSIM Traveler Solution, we're enabling service providers to maintain and grow relationships with their customers - regardless of where they are on the planet - by delivering a simple, high-quality connected experience without the typical complexity of global roaming."

Amdocs will showcase the eSIM Traveler Solution and other connectivity innovations at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 2-5.

About Amdocs

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

