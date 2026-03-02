Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2026: Amdocs Unveils CES26, an Agent-driven BSS-OSS-Network Suite, powered by the Amdocs aOS Cognitive Core

Next-generation CES introduces AI-led customer, billing, ordering, and network operations, helping to achieve the autonomous telco vision

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced CES26, the latest evolution of its Customer Experience Suite. Now delivered as a key part of aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, CES26 introduces an end-to-end, agent-driven BSS-OSS-Network suite designed to help service providers simplify operations, scale faster, and advance toward autonomous, intent-driven networks.

Powered by the aOS Cognitive Core, CES26 embeds specialized AI agents across customer engagement, monetization, ordering, assurance, and network operations. These agents work collaboratively across BSS and OSS domains to automate decision-making, orchestrate complex processes, and deliver intelligent experiences across the full consumer and enterprise customer lifecycle.

CES26 enables agent-led journeys spanning design, commerce and ordering, B2B sales and CPQ, technical support, billing, and customer care - guiding users seamlessly from browse to resolve within telco processes. The suite supports composable commerce for any bundle or promotion, complemented by the most advanced telco-grade Order Management, delivering end-to-end traceability and control, high-volume processing at any scale, and hybrid fulfillment across multiple provisioning systems and partners. The suite further supports self-managed digital BSS capabilities using low-code and no-code tooling, and enterprise-scale billing experiences, including aggregated bill generation across multiple billers and BSS platforms.

With a modular portfolio of platforms, products, and capabilities, with flexible deployable options, CES26 drives growth across any customer segment, B2C, B2B, and B2B2x, any connectivity service, any network technology, and monetization models.

The suite's agility, openness, modularity, TMF, 3GPP, ETSI standardization, and API-first approach make it a perfect match for telcos of any size, large or small, seeking for AIOps driven solutions with zero-touch operations, automation, configuration, and scalability.

CES26 further advances the industry's transition toward agentic OSS and autonomous network operations, with agent-led assurance enabling closed-loop automation across predict, diagnose, recommend, and resolve workflows. Unified service and network orchestration, digital twins, and real-time inventory synchronization provide the foundation for impact-aware decisioning and coordinated action across domains, underpinned by agentic AI-led operability.

What's New in CES26

CES26 introduces new agent-driven capabilities that deepen automation across customer, billing, and network operations, including:

Expanded agent-led customer and employee journeys across consumer and enterprise domains, embedding AI directly into commerce and ordering, CPQ, charging, billing, care, and supporting converged connectivity with dynamic bundles, adaptive promotions, and frictionless activation.

Enhanced monetization and billing operations, with agents proactively detecting anomalies, resolving fallouts, and supporting flexible, mixed business models through AI-powered configuration-driven convergent charging and policy built for ultra-scale.

Next-generation telco-grade ordering, combining AI-led preemptive fallout detection, proactive self-healing, and in-flight flexibility through parallel execution, enabling service providers to handle complex, multi-action business changes within a single order.

AI-native OSS and network operations accelerating the Autonomous Networks journey, embedding agentic closed loops across assurance, inventory, and orchestration, powered by digital twins and policy-driven automation.

Agent-driven operations, security, and engineering over a cloud-agnostic, API-First, cost-efficient stack.

"CES26 reflects how telcos are increasingly embracing a strategy of AI-led, agent-driven autonomy," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "The CES26 suite unlocks the best of future-ready, enterprise-grade BSS/OSS capabilities, and accelerates the impact of generative AI through native integration with the Amdocs aOS Cognitive Core to power agentic capabilities. This combination ensures service providers are able to simplify complexity, operate at scale, and take meaningful steps toward autonomous customer, billing, and network operations."

Amdocs will be showcasing CES26, CES agentic experience, and other solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 2-5.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about CES26, here

For more information on aOS, click here

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 3, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mwc-2026-amdocs-unveils-ces26-an-agent-driven-bss-oss-network-sui-1142366