Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2026: Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring AI-Accelerated Application Modernization to Enterprises

Joint collaboration combines the Amdocs' Agentic Services, as part of Amdocs agentic operating system, aOS, with Microsoft's AI technologies to help enterprises modernize faster, at scale, and with greater resilience.

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver AI-accelerated application modernization solutions designed to drive measurable business outcomes, from business case to execution, while helping enterprises transform their technology landscape into an agent-ready foundation. In this approach, cloud migration is a key enabler within a broader modernization journey, supporting improved quality and efficiency across the enterprise technology lifecycle.

Amdocs delivers its cloud migration, modernization, and quality engineering expertise through its multivendor Amdocs Agentic Services, which includes Microsoft technologies like Microsoft Foundry (including Azure Open AI in Foundry Models), Microsoft Migration Agents, GitHub Copilot and Fabric IQ. Enterprises can deploy a coordinated set of Amdocs and Microsoft IT agents that automate and orchestrate end-to-end modernization activities, enabling accelerated refactoring, strengthened architectural resilience, and seamless migration to Microsoft Azure.

At the core of the solution is Amdocs Agentic Services, part of the Amdocs agentic operating system (aOS), which orchestrates specialized agents from across Amdocs Studios into coordinated, multi-agent workflows. Delivered through a growing library of pre-built, customizable workflows, the agentic services operationalizes AI across modernization initiatives at scale. This scalable model simplifies execution, enhances quality and consistency, and delivers measurable business outcomes with full observability and control.

"This collaboration with Microsoft marks a pivotal step forward in shaping how enterprises modernize at scale," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Powered by Amdocs aOS, with AI embedded at the core of execution, we are reimagining modernization as an agent-led, intelligently orchestrated process that helps organizations address technical debt and achieve enterprise-grade speed and efficiency."

"Enterprises today are looking for practical, scalable ways to modernize their applications while minimizing risk and disruption," said Rick Lievano, Worldwide CTO, Telco, Media & Gaming at Microsoft. "By combining Microsoft's AI capabilities with Amdocs' deep modernization expertise to deliver Service-as-Software, this collaboration empowers customers to accelerate their cloud journeys on Microsoft Azure with greater confidence, speed, and efficiency."

Amdocs and Microsoft will share more about how they are collaborating to drive innovation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the world's largest telco conference. Amdocs will demonstrate its cloud transformation-specialized agents at its partner demo corner pods at the booth, and Microsoft will showcase the solution at its booth.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 3, 2026.

