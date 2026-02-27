Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2026: Amdocs Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate AI Adoption and Power the Agentic Telco Contact Center

The solution combines Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience and Amdocs' Cognitive Core with telco-specific intelligence to deliver an end-to-end, generative Agentic Telco Contact Center

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to help service providers accelerate adoption of AI and transform the telco contact center with an agentic, AI-first approach.

The solution combines the conversational intelligence of Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) with the domain precision of Amdocs' Cognitive Core - the generative AI technology foundation of Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, aOS - creating an end-to-end, telco-specific, generative agentic contact center.

This collaboration fuses Google Cloud's AI and cloud leadership, including Google's Gemini models, with Amdocs' telecom DNA and mastery of operational BSS/OSS systems of record. This solution delivers a ready-made, telco-grade AI experience fabric that bridges care, commerce, and operations through a unified, intelligent platform.

The solution is built on Amdocs' Cognitive Core, with built-in telco-specific agents and sub-agents, working seamlessly with Gemini Enterprise for CX. It is designed as a turn-key, production-ready solution that enables operators to accelerate time-to-market with a pre-built, certified, domain-specific AI platform deployable on top of any BSS and OSS environment.

By combining Google Cloud's AI capabilities with Amdocs' deep telco domain leadership, service providers gain out-of-the-box support for complex, end-to-end telco business processes, with full configurability to align with each operator's commercial policies, care journeys, and operating models. This includes AI-driven automation across billing inquiries, payment issues, disputes and adjustments, roaming issues, plan changes, renewals, and personalized upsell and cross-sell opportunities, all governed through business configuration and tightly embedded with systems of record for true end-to-end execution.

Built for telco-grade scale and trust, the solution incorporates strong governance, policy control, and end-to-end traceability, enabling service providers to confidently deploy generative and agentic AI across the telco contact center while maintaining compliance, auditability, and operational integrity.

As a result, service providers can lower operational costs, reduce call volumes, and accelerate AI innovation, while delivering faster, more personalized, and more consistent customer experiences that drive higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and measurable improvements in customer satisfaction.

"Collaborating with Amdocs enables us to bring Google Cloud's Gemini-powered conversational AI to telcos in a way that's deeply integrated with complex, real-world industry processes," said Angelo Libertucci, global head of industry, Telecom, Google Cloud. "By combining our leadership in AI-driven customer experience with Amdocs' deep domain expertise and systems of record, we're helping empower operators to deploy sophisticated AI agents that not only enhance the customer experience but also drive operational efficiency and measurable business value."

"Our expanded integration with Google Cloud brings together our deep, verticalized expertise and telco ontology with the most advanced conversational AI technology in the market," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Together, we're helping operators move from reactive, high-cost contact centers to proactive, AI-first engagement models that accelerate business value, reduce operating complexity, and streamline customer journeys."

Amdocs and Google will be showcasing their joint solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 2-5.

