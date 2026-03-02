Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2026: Amdocs Announces Research Collaboration with Stanford Researchers to Study AI's Impact on Software Engineering Productivity

The collaboration focuses on establishing a repeatable, outcome-driven framework to evaluate impact with clarity and accountability

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a research collaboration with researchers from the Software Engineering Productivity Research Group at Stanford University. The collaboration will examine how large-scale integration of AI tools affects software engineering workflows in enterprise environments, with a focus on rigorous, evidence-based measurement of outcomes.

The research effort is designed to develop and refine methodological frameworks for evaluating AI's impact on engineering productivity, code quality, and delivery performance. The goal is to contribute empirical insights that advance understanding of AI adoption in complex, real-world software systems.

"Access to enterprise-scale engineering environments allows us to rigorously test and improve scientific methods for measuring AI's impact on software development," said Yegor Denisov-Blanch of Stanford University. "Our objective is to generate generalizable insights that advance research and inform practice."

"We are excited to collaborate with researchers at Stanford University to further substantiate the impact of generative AI," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Together, we are initiating a research collaboration to develop a measurement framework that connects AI-assisted engineering practices to outcomes leaders care about most, including delivery performance, quality, and sustainable ways of working, and that are more closely connected to business results."

The research will be conducted in accordance with Stanford University policies and applicable regulations. The study uses de-identified engineering data and does not involve direct interaction with individuals as research participants. Stanford researchers retain academic independence, including the right to publish findings in accordance with university policies and applicable confidentiality requirements.

