Collective Audience Appoints Digital Marketing Executive, Sean McCormick, to Advisor Collective

Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media for the open web, has appointed Sean McCormick to its Advisor Collective, a community of strategic advisors who share a commitment to the transformation of the AdTech, MarTech and digital media industries for the benefit of advertisers and publishers.

McCormick brings to the Advisor Collective more than 20 years of experience in digital lead generation, data marketing and monetization, and helping companies unlock growth opportunities by leveraging data-driven strategies.

As a seasoned executive in digital growth and data strategy, he has driven operational performance for companies across the digital marketing, SaaS, and data industries. He has been a leader in fostering innovation that helps brands optimize their data strategies and has contributed to transformative change in the worlds of advertising and data management.

"We welcome Sean to our growing community of leaders, doers, innovators, and agents of change," said Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. "Sean will be a valued contributor to us realizing our vision of a global data-driven ecosystem."

"Data has become the new asset class in the marketing world," continued Bordes. "The pairing of this asset with AI-powered intelligent automation is creating the next and most significant change in the digital advertising and media industry, and this is becoming the primary driver of performance. Given Sean's deep experience across data and AI, we are fortunate to welcome him to our Advisor Collective."

McCormick's expertise is rooted in leading sales and marketing growth, building high-performing teams, and spearheading cutting-edge solutions across industries.

He previously served as VP and head of Digital and Performance Marketing at EXL, a leader in data analytics solutions. At EXL, he was instrumental in advancing how businesses approach data activation, audience creation, and performance marketing in today's competitive landscape.

McCormick previously served as CEO of Inbound Media Group, a ROI-centric digital customer acquisition agency before it was acquired by EXL in June 2022.

"I'm excited to join the exceptional group of leaders Peter has assembled in the Advisor Collective," stated McCormick. "The evolving data landscape demands greater collaboration and innovation to drive the next wave of growth across advertising and media-especially as third-party cookies fade and privacy gains importance. I look forward to providing important perspectives from my experience in data activation, consent-driven marketing, and AI-powered solutions."

McCormick is passionate about helping brands and businesses navigate their marketing challenges while unlocking the full potential of their data in a privacy-first, performance-driven way.

This includes serving as chief growth officer and advisor at REIN, an embedded insurance company that leverages proprietary IX technology and a robust network of carrier, brand and media partners to integrate insurance offerings into critical points in the customer journey. At REIN, he leads initiatives that have redefined embedded insurance offerings and data-driven performance.

McCormick commented on the future of the digital advertising industry: "Key elements of first-party data, privacy, and trust are now shaping a new era of digital advertising. To be successful in today's marketplace, brands, agencies, and publishers must prioritize data collection, activation and unification, and do so in a transparent, secure and privacy-compliant manner."

"Their success will rely on the integration of smart technology, AI-driven insights, and trusted partnerships," he continued. "Those who embrace transparency as the foundation of their strategies, like Collective Audience, I believe will thrive in this rapidly changing ecosystem."

McCormick co-founded and also currently serves as CEO of Point MTK, a performance digital marketing agency. He previously served as CEO of Covalent Media Group (acquired by Subdirect), a full-service marketing firm, specializing in helping brands grow their consumer base, as well as CEO of Cross-Device (acquired by Antevenio), a global mobile performance marketing agency.

He serves on the board of Databridge AI, a central hub linking unique datasets to major marketplaces, enabling powerful audience-building solutions and unlocking the full potential of data-driven strategies. He is also on the board of CaseVerified, the industry's first platform that delivers MVA and Mass Tort prospective cases using a proprietary algorithm that determines a consumer's authenticity based on their inbound phone number.

He holds a degree in accounting from University of Rhode Island and degree in economics from Brown University.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem for the open web that eliminates many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers.

The Collective Audience platform delivers long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.

