Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) (the "Company" or "Rain") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 6,666,667 shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The proceeds of the financing will be used to fund anticipated operational expenses at our pilot plant in Pennsylvania (the "Pilot"), as originally announced on February 12, 2025, as well as general working capital purposes. Additionally, proceeds will be allocated to third-party analysis and reporting to be commissioned by the Company stemming from the Pilot along with advancing Rain's ongoing project discussions in Chile and Argentina.

About Us

Rain City is an integrated lithium technology and project development company committed to solving the environmental, social, and economic issues associated with extracting lithium from brine.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that proposed operations will be successful or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

