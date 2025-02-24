BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's unemployment rate increased slightly in the final quarter of 2024 after falling in the previous two quarters, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.The jobless rate rose to 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 6.7 percent in the third quarter.In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 6.8 percent.The number of unemployed people increased to 63,800 in the fourth quarter from 63,000 in the preceding three-month period.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, decreased to 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 8.7 percent in the September quarter.During the year 2024, the total unemployment rate was 6.9 percent versus 6.5 percent in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX