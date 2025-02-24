WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Achieves FedRAMP Authorized Status for its Intelligent Technology Management System

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, announced today that its Intelligent Technology Management System (ITMS) achieved FedRAMP Authorized status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Program Management Office (PMO) on February 19, 2025. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Authorized for use by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, WidePoint's ITMS is available to federal agencies on the FedRAMP Marketplace in the Analytics, Customer Service, Data Management, Fleet Management, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Network Management, Operations Management, and System Administration business categories.

Todd Dzyak, WidePoint's Chief Operating Officer, stated: "WidePoint's ITMS?is built to establish a trusted system of record for information related to telecommunications, mobility, and technology management. ITMS enables organizations to manage usage data for analysis, reporting, and optimization, improving budget efficiency and enhancing program security. Achieving this FedRAMP Authorized status confirms that ITMS complies with the federal government's cybersecurity standards for data protection."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, added: "Reaching this milestone, after more than three years of dedicated effort, is a significant achievement for WidePoint. We thank the FedRAMP team for their guidance and support throughout this process, and we commend our team for securing the FedRAMP Authorized status. This achievement sets WidePoint apart from our competitors as an important technology solution provider and positions us to successfully compete for vital federal contracts such as the DHS CWMS 3.0 recompete, the Census Decennial 2030, NASA SEWP VI, and many others. We remain eager to finalize contracts that are currently pending our FedRAMP Authorized status."

